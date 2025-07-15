Registration Now Open For The 2025 Baby Of The Year Competition Presented By Jessica Alba, Benefiting Baby2baby

MENAFN - PR Newswire) Parents and guardians across the country can now register their bundles of joy for free at babyoftheyear . Once accepted and the competition begins, parents can share their baby's custom profile with their family, friends, and fans. While the champion is little, the prize package is massive: $25,000, a professional photoshoot, and an appearance in an exclusive Variety magazine advertorial-a milestone moment in America's cutest competition.

FAST FACTS ABOUT BABY OF THE YEAR:



Free to Enter : Registration is open now and costs nothing to join.



Free Daily Vote : Family, friends, and fans can cast a free daily vote or/and they can cast donation votes to support Baby2Baby.

Big Impact : $24 million+ was granted to Baby2Baby, helping over one million children in need.

Last year's inaugural competition proved just how powerful baby giggles can be. Funds generated through the 2024 Baby of the Year competition resulted in a $24,384,112 grant to Baby2Baby through Colossal's charity grantmaking partner, DTCare , marking it the largest fundraising total Colossal has achieved in a single campaign. Baby2Baby is a nonprofit providing basic essentials to children living in poverty across all 50 states.

"This grant will help sustain Baby2Baby's operations for years to come and cement the organization as a permanent fixture serving more than one million children across the US each year with the basic essentials they deserve."

–Baby2Baby Co-CEOs Kelly Sawyer Patricof and Norah Weinstein

The reigning Baby of the Year, Sloane Maya, affectionately dubbed a "miracle baby" by her parents, won hearts across the country with her sass, sparkle, and love of people-watching. In addition to the grand prize, her journey captured imaginations and inspired thousands of families to raise funds for a vital cause. Look out for a Good Morning America segment that features the little champion herself.

EXCLUSIVE RESOURCES FOR PARENTS

The 2025 Baby of the Year competitors will enjoy access to exclusive parenting resources, including:



Workshops on sleep, feeding, and development



Expert-backed tips for every stage of babyhood

A supportive community that gets it-because babies don't come with manuals

2025 BABY OF THE YEAR SPONSORS

–Little Sleepies creates buttery-soft, adorable pajamas and daywear for babies and kids. Their thoughtful designs and signature bamboo fabric make comfort, cuteness, and durability a dream come true, no matter how wiggly the little one.

–Luli Bebé creates luxe, functional diaper bags crafted from premium vegan leather. Designed for modern moms, their European-inspired styles combine beauty and practicality.

Whether the winning prize money is used for a college fund, a family adventure, or simply to capture an unforgettable chapter in life, the 2025 Baby of the Year competition is not a contest-it's a legitimate competition that celebrates childhood, is a platform for change, and reminds us that the smallest humans can make the biggest difference.

Visit babyoftheyea to learn more.

ABOUT COLOSSAL

Colossal is a nationally registered professional fundraiser that inspires people to advocate for themselves and those in need. Through online competitions like Baby of the Year, participants have the opportunity to make their mark while also making a big impact. Colossal competitions serve as fundraising campaigns for DTCare , a United States 501(c)(3) public charity organization, which then grants donation funds to specified charities at the completion of the competitions. Learn more at colossal . Who's Next?

ABOUT BABY2BABY

Baby2Baby is a non-profit organization that provides children in need with diapers, formula, clothing, and the basic necessities that every child deserves, serving more than one million children across all 50 states. Led by Co-CEOs Kelly Sawyer Patricof and Norah Weinstein, the organization has distributed over half a billion items over the past 14 years to children in homeless shelters, domestic violence programs, foster care, hospitals, and school districts as well as children who have lost everything in the wake of disaster. The organization's success has been propelled forward by its industry-leading model that is redefining what it means to operate a non-profit with a seamless integration of impact, innovation, and influence, which earned them recognition as the #1 non-profit on Fast Company's World's Most Innovative Companies List and praise from TIME Magazine as one of 2023's most influential companies. To learn more about Baby2Baby please visit .

ABOUT VARIETY

Variety is the #1 entertainment news brand. Now celebrating 120 years of award-winning breaking news reporting, insightful award-season coverage, must-read feature spotlights, and intelligent analysis of the industry's most prominent players, Variety remains the most trusted source for the business of global entertainment. Read by a highly engaged audience of industry insiders, executive-level professionals, and decision makers, Variety's multi-platform content coverage expands across digital, mobile, social, print, as well as podcasts, branded content, data, events and summits. Variety is a subsidiary of PME TopCo., a joint venture between Penske Media Corporation and Eldridge. For more information, please visit .

MEDIA CONTACT:

Anne-Marie Pritchett, Colossal, (602) 633-4163, [email protected] , colossal

SOURCE COLOSSAL