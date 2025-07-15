World's First Qi 2.2-Certified Power Bank: UGREEN Magflow 25W Offers Next-Gen Wireless Charging
The UGREEN MagFlow Magnetic Power Bank is the first Qi 2.2-certified model in the MagFlow Series. It is fully compatible with current iPhone models, and engineered to potentially support the iPhone 16 series and upcoming models with 25W wireless fast charging. It also supports Samsung and other Qi 2.2-enabled devices, making it a versatile option that's ideal for scenarios where speed, portability, and reliability are essential. With advanced thermal and power management built into a compact design, this new power bank delivers reliable charging across a wide range of scenarios. Whether you're commuting, travelling for work, or waiting at a café or airport, it offers hands-free convenience and true portability without compromising speed or safety.
Scheduled to launch in Q3 2025, the UGREEN MagFlow Magnetic Power Bank and the wider MagFlow Series reflect UGREEN's focus on improving everyday charging through smart, user-driven design. Compact, fast, and reliable, the series meets real-world needs while maintaining the brand's commitment to innovation and durability. As a pioneer of the Qi 2.2 standard, UGREEN continues to lead with dependable, future-ready solutions.
This next-generation magnetic series will be available for purchase on both the UGREEN webstore and Amazon on launch, reaching consumers across Germany, the United Kingdom, France, Spain, Italy, and other European countries. It marks a significant step forward in making Qi 2.2 wireless charging accessible to mainstream users, while reinforcing UGREEN's position as an innovator in mobile energy solutions.
About UGREEN
Since 2012, UGREEN products have seamlessly integrated into millions of people's lives, supporting them at home, work, and on the road. From fast charging to smart storage, UGREEN continually provides reliability and performance you can depend on. With a user-focused approach at its core, the brand has earned the trust of over 200 million users worldwide.
