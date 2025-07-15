Abu Dhabi Maritime Announces Third Edition Of Maritime Awards With Seven New Categories

In collaboration with the Integrated Transport Centre, an affiliate of the Abu Dhabi Department of Municipalities and Transport, Abu Dhabi Maritime, part of AD Ports Group (ADX: ADPORTS), is delighted to announce the third edition of the Abu Dhabi Maritime Awards, to take place during the Abu Dhabi International Boat Show on 20 November 2025.

The Abu Dhabi Maritime Awards aim to set benchmarks for excellence in marina management and operations throughout the Middle East, North Africa, and Türkiye (MENAT) and to highlight their exceptional work. Submissions are now open to all licensed marina owners or operators throughout the MENAT region.

Returning to the third edition are the five categories recognising exceptional performance by marinas in“Customer Experience,”“Employer Excellence,”“Health & Safety,”“Innovation,” and“Sustainability.” The“Outstanding Marina” award goes to

the marina that has shown distinction across all five dimensions.

New this year are six project and individual-based award categories to supplement the Awards' six existing accolades for marina organisations.

A seventh new category,“Outstanding Emerging Marina,” will become the programme's second top honour. Designed specifically for small and medium enterprises, it has the same criteria as the“Outstanding Marina” category but is limited to marinas with 200 or fewer berths.

“Outstanding Marina” and“Outstanding Emerging Marina” award applicants are automatically considered for the five organisational sub-categories. However, to ensure equitable opportunity for all participating marinas, winners of the top two honours will be excluded from wins in additional organisation-based categories.

Three new project-based categories will reward the most impactful marina“Sustainability Project,”“Innovation Project,” and“Wellbeing Project.” These awards give marinas a chance to showcase a single standout programme or initiative. These categories are designed to recognise targeted efforts with demonstrated success, rather than organisation-wide approaches.

The three new individual categories will celebrate the people making a difference in the regional marina industry. With the“Outstanding Leader Award,”“Outstanding Service Hero Award,” and“Rising Star Award,” the Abu Dhabi Maritime Awards aim to acknowledge the managers and workers who inspire their colleagues, customers, and communities.

Finally, the returning“Most Popular Marina” recognition will also feature in the programme's 2025 edition. Later this year, members of the public will be invited to cast their votes for their favourite marina through a tamper-resistant online portal.

More information on the awards programme, criteria, and application and assessment processes is available on the Abu Dhabi Maritime Awards website and through its applicant portal.

