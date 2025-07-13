Devotees Throng Varanasi On First Monday Of Shravan
The sacred city of Varanasi echoed with chants of“Har Har Mahadev” as Mangala Aarti and elaborate floral decorations marked the first Monday of Sawan.
Devotees began queuing outside the temple from late Sunday night, with many waiting 7 to 8 hours for the temple doors to open. As the gates opened, the entire city resonated with spiritual fervour, and chants filled the morning air.
Speaking about the arrangements, Police Commissioner Mohit Agrawal said, "We are fully prepared here. All senior officers are present on-site. Complete barricading has been done. Devotees are having darshan in a well-managed and systematic manner."
To ensure safety and smooth management, a massive security deployment was in place. The police commissionerate had stationed six Quick Response Teams (QRTs), three drone units, mounted police, and tourist police at key locations including Godowlia Chowk, the Ganga Ghats, and around the temple premises.
As part of the warm welcome, officials greeted pilgrims with a shower of flower petals, creating a deeply moving and sacred atmosphere.
A devotee expressed their joy, saying, "The arrangements are excellent, and we had a wonderful darshan by the grace of Mahadev."
DCP (Crime) Sarvan T stated, "Today is the first Monday of the holy month of Sawan. Keeping this in mind, an adequate police force has been deployed to ensure the safety and security of the devotees."
Similar scenes were seen in Ghaziabad's Dudheshwar Nath Temple also.
The ancient temple, believed to have been worshipped by Ravana's father and Chhatrapati Shivaji, also witnessed a significant influx of devotees. The temple saw crowds assembling from midnight onwards.
Mahant Narayan Giri of Dudheshwar Nath Temple said, "Today is the very special first day of Sawan, which holds great significance. At our Dudheshwar Nath Temple, from midnight, devotees gather for continuous darshan and worship."
Expressing joy, a devotee shared, "I arrived here at 4:30 a.m. and had darshan around 6 to 6:30 a.m. There is great faith here. It is believed that Ravana and his father used to come here to worship."
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.
Most popular stories
Market Research
- NDAE Exchange Unveils NDAE Academy 2.0 For Crypto Learning Advancement
- The Rise Of AI Beings: CARV's New Roadmap Signals Next Wave Of Web3 AI
- GAP 3 Partners FZCO Becomes Dubai's First Regulated Virtual Asset Investment Advisor With Operational License From VARA
- Benzinga Partners With WNSTN To Power Benzinga AI Across Its Platform
- G-Knot Appoints Fintech, Crypto Veteran Wes Kaplan As CEO To Launch The First Finger Vein Biometric Wallet
- Blueberry Launches New Brand And Website, Signalling A Focus On Clarity, Precision And Trader Empowerment
CommentsNo comment