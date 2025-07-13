Blue Remit And Terrapay Forge Strategic Alliance To Expand Global Remittance Reach

MENAFN - Mid-East Info) Blue Remit, the digital remittance subsidiary of Al Ansari Financial Services PJSC, has announced a strategic partnership with TerraPay, a global money movement company, to significantly expand its payout capabilities across multiple geographies.

This partnership adds new strength to both entities to complement each other. By integrating Blue Remit's digital-first platform with TerraPay's interoperable infrastructure, the alliance enables real-time payouts to bank accounts, mobile wallets, and cards globally. The result is a faster, more transparent, and compliant remittance experience for customers sending money to underserved regions.

“Expanding the accessibility and performance of our remittance corridors is at the heart of Blue Remit's growth strategy,” said Rashed A. Al Ansari, CEO of Blue Remit.“TerraPay brings strong infrastructure, deep market coverage, and the compliance sophistication we look for in every partner.”

Ani Sane, Co-Founder and Chief Business Officer at TerraPay, added,“Our mission has always been to simplify and accelerate global money movement. Partnering with Blue Remit allows us to extend this capability to a broader customer base, ensuring fast, transparent, and compliant remittances – especially to markets where speed and reliability matter most.

This move also aligns with Blue Remit and TerraPay's common broader vision of building an inclusive remittance ecosystem. Both companies have been steadily expanding their partner network to support real-time, low-cost transfers that meet the expectations of today's digitally savvy users.

About Blue Remit:

Blue Remit (previously known as Worldwide Cash Express), a subsidiary of the Al Ansari Financial Services PJSC, brings over 50 years of trusted expertise in financial services to the global remittance industry. As a B2B-focused Money Transfer Operator (MTO), Blue Remit partners with businesses to provide secure, swift, and reliable cross-border payment solutions. Leveraging the legacy of Al Ansari Exchange, we deliver efficient financial solutions that meet the highest standards of compliance and security in an ever-evolving global economy.

About TerraPay:

TerraPay simplifies global money movement, providing a single connection to one of the most expansive cross-border payment networks regulated in over 30 global markets. The platform enables payments to 150+ receiving countries, 210+ sending countries, over 3.75 billion mobile wallets and 7.5 billion bank accounts. TerraPay is on a mission to create a borderless financial world, making money transfers instant, reliable, transparent, and fully compliant.

Founded in 2014, TerraPay has built the global digital wallet interoperable network, driving financial inclusion even in the most remote markets. TerraPay is headquartered in London, with offices in cities like Bangalore, Dubai, Bogota, Dar es Salaam, Kampala, and Singapore. Backed by leading investors including the IFC (World Bank), Prime Ventures, Partech Africa, and Visa, TerraPay continues its rapid global expansion.