7Th African Union Coordination Summit Launches In Equatorial Guinea
(MENAFN- Kuwait News Agency (KUNA)) ALGIERS, July 13 (KUNA) -- The seventh semi-annual African Union (AU) Coordination Summit began Sunday in the capital of Equatorial Guinea, Malabo, with the presence of several African leaders.
This year's event focuses on enhancing synergy, cohesion, and the effectiveness of African integration, development, and financial institutions, said the AU in a statement.
The meeting will consider a number of files and issues aimed at establishing regional integration in Africa by adopting an effective division of labor between the AU, regional economic groups, and member states.
It will also consider the implementation of the African Continental Free Trade Area.
In his speech, President of Angola and African Union Chairman, Joao Lourenco stated that the Union has been working on the African regional integration, which requires a commitment to the goals of the 2063 Agenda.
He added that essential reforms and coordination between different organizations, economic groups, and other bodies are much needed.
He noted that institutions such as the African Free Trade Area need to continuously evolve in order to enhance continental economic growth, reduce poverty, promote social equality, and increase exports between African countries.
Lourenco called for the publication of a paper aimed at cooperation between the AU and the New Partnership for Africa's Development (NEPAD), in order to meet the pan-African vision set out in the 2063 Agenda. (end)
