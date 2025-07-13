EAM Jaishankar's Singapore Visit Boosts Strategic Ties, Investment & Indo-Pacific Dialogue

MENAFN - IANS) New Delhi, July 13 (IANS) External Affairs Minister (EAM) S. Jaishankar arrived in Singapore on Sunday, marking a significant step in India's diplomatic outreach and strategic engagement with Southeast Asia, the Ministry of External Affairs (MEA) said.

The visit, part of a broader tour that includes China, underscores India's commitment to strengthening bilateral ties and advancing regional cooperation.

During his stay, EAM Jaishankar met with Singapore's President Tharman Shanmugaratnam, Deputy Prime Minister and Minister for Trade and Industry Gan Kim Yong, and Foreign Minister Vivian Balakrishnan.

The discussions centered on reviewing the progress made since Prime Minister Narendra Modi's visit and the outcomes of the second India-Singapore Ministerial Roundtable.

Key areas of collaboration included investments, industrial parks, semiconductor development, infrastructure, skill enhancement, and connectivity.

Both sides also exchanged views on regional dynamics, particularly ASEAN and the Indo-Pacific, as well as broader global developments.

A notable engagement was EAM Jaishankar's meeting with Teo Chee Hean, former Senior Minister and Chairman-designate of Temasek Holdings.

Their dialogue focused on India's ongoing economic transformation and the potential for Temasek to deepen its investment footprint in the country.

Temasek, a global investment firm headquartered in Singapore, has shown growing interest in India's expanding markets, particularly in sectors like renewable energy, digital infrastructure, and healthcare.

EAM Jaishankar emphasised that Singapore remains central to India's 'Act East Policy', serving as a gateway for deeper integration with ASEAN and the broader Asia-Pacific region.

His visit reflects the continuity of high-level exchanges and the strategic importance India places on its relationship with Singapore, which has evolved into a robust partnership spanning trade, technology, education, and defence.

The EAM also highlighted India's efforts to position itself as a reliable partner in global supply chains, especially in critical sectors like semiconductors and green energy.

Singapore's role as a financial and technological hub makes it a key collaborator in these ambitions.

Following his engagements in Singapore, EAM Jaishankar is scheduled to travel to Tianjin, China, to attend the Shanghai Cooperation Organisation's (SCO) Council of Foreign Ministers' Meeting.

His participation in the SCO conclave is expected to include bilateral talks aimed at stabilising India-China relations and advancing multilateral cooperation within the Eurasian Framework.