GBP/USD Weekly Forecast - 13/07: Turn Lower Shift (Chart)
- The GBP/USD is set to begin this week's trading near the 1.34900 level. The currency pair began last week's trading around the 1.36790 ratio. The move lower in the GBP/USD did correlate with the broad Forex market as risk adverse tendencies started to build momentum as the week progressed. President Trump ramped up tariff threats and caused nervous reactions within financial institutions. However, U.K growth numbers this past Friday also came in below expectations and the weaker GDP numbers likely added some fuel to selling pressure in the GBP/USD . The stage is set for an immediate test of sentiment early on Monday and it would not be surprising to see some additional momentum lower if large commercial traders in Forex are listening too intently to President Trump's rhetoric this weekend regarding higher tariff duties for a host of countries.
- Although the GBP/USD had produced solid momentum higher in the past few months, a test lower during a heightened state of nervousness could develop. The U.S will release inflation data this week via the CPI and PPI numbers. Retail Sales will also be published from the U.S later this week. As much as some believe the U.S Fed should cut interest rates in late July, uncertainty via tariff negotiations will be words that the Fed likely continues to sing in the coming two weeks. This could create headwinds for the GBP/USD near-term.
