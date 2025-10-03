Etsy Witches Charge $73 For Custom Crypto Millionaire Spell Services



Crypto enthusiasts are turning to Etsy for spells and rituals aimed at increasing their cryptocurrency wealth.

The most popular offerings include custom crypto spells, oracle cards, and wealth rituals for coins like Bitcoin and Dogecoin .

Prices for these mystical services range from $20 to over $70, with disclaimers emphasizing entertainment and spiritual guidance rather than guarantees.

Some social media users have claimed that casting spells on Etsy has directly influenced Bitcoin prices, fueling ongoing debates about credulity and superstition in crypto markets. This trend reflects a broader cultural phenomenon where spirituality and cryptocurrency intersect amid growing interest in DeFi and NFTs.

MENAFN - Crypto Breaking) The intersection of spirituality and cryptocurrency trading has taken a surprising turn, with a growing number of individuals turning to witchcraft offerings on platforms like Etsy to boost their crypto portfolios. From spells promising to attract Bitcoin gains to mystical oracle cards predicting market movements, this trend highlights the blending of ancient practices with modern financial pursuits. While skeptics dismiss these offerings as entertainment, their popularity underscores a broader cultural fascination with combining esoteric rituals and blockchain investments.Crypto spells and mystical rituals on Etsy

In recent months, Etsy has become a hotspot for spiritual entrepreneurs offering crypto-related services, despite its policies blocking“metaphysical services.” Numerous listings promote spells designed to manifest financial success through blockchain investments. For example, one listing offers a“powerful manifestation ritual” combining spiritual alignment with the buyer's crypto portfolio, promising to amplify trading success and attract prosperity.

Basic spells are priced as low as $20, while more advanced options and“millionaire spells” can cost up to $73. Descriptions are intentionally vague, emphasizing alignment with“the prosperity flow of the crypto markets” and promising to help users manifest abundance-though outcomes are not guaranteed, with clear disclaimers included.

Promotional image from a crypto spell listing. Source: Etsy

Beyond spells, some sellers offer“Bitcoin Oracle Cards,” which claim to help clients read future market movements with the aid of“magic, love,” and“crypto spirit.” Another service involves a“Dogecoin wealth ritual,” using candles, crystals, and positive affirmations in videos to cast customized spells for the meme coin . Downloadable images with affirmations also add to the suite of mystical tools available.

Bitcoin Oracle cards. Source: Etsy

The trend hasn't gone unnoticed within the crypto community, with some users mocking it on social media. A Reddit post revealed a user claiming to have paid an Etsy witch to cast a spell that would ensure Bitcoin's price rises to $200,000 by 2027. The user recounted lighting candles and using“moon water” as part of the ritual, claiming it was a foolproof method to influence markets.

Etsy Bitcoin price spell post on Reddit. Source: Reddit

The broader appeal and skepticism

These offerings are part of a wider trend on Etsy where sellers promote spells and rituals for various life improvements, including financial abundance, luck, and love. While some accounts have modest sales, long-standing sellers have garnered thousands of reviews, reflecting a loyal client base intrigued by the blending of mysticism and the digital age. For example,“NaturalisticBlessing,” a shop offering palm readings and spells, has accumulated over 120,000 sales at an average of $18 per item, indicating significant demand.

Despite the entertainment value and the spiritual appeal, many in the crypto world remain skeptical, with critics emphasizing the lack of scientific backing and potential for scams. Nonetheless, the phenomenon underscores how cryptocurrency has permeated various cultural spheres, attracting even those interested in mysticism and the esoteric.

