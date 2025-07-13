Mulino Regarding Chiquita Returning To Bocas Del Toro In Panama & Suntracs Elections -
“If the opportunity arises, I will be happy to speak with them,” said the president, who announced that one of his advisors is also participating in the process. He didn't mention any names, but he said the advisor loved bananas.
Following the Arrest of López and Caballero and the Asylum Applications of Méndez and Cerrud, Suntracs Calls for Internal Elections
The Single Union of Construction and Related Workers (Suntracs) appointed an Electoral Commission on Saturday, July 12, to coordinate its upcoming internal elections. The union's internal elections will be held after the Public Ministry issued arrest warrants against 15 members of the board on May 21.
The decision was made by a National Council of the union, which has been holding protest actions since April 28
