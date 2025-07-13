Tuesday, 02 January 2024 12:17 GMT
عربي


               US          Europe          Arab          Asia          Africa    
|      Politics          Economy     Oil&Energy         
                 Entertainment          Sport
Ukrainian Medic Returns Awards to Protest Zelensky

Ukrainian Medic Returns Awards to Protest Zelensky


2025-07-13 09:42:13
(MENAFN) A Ukrainian combat medic has chosen to return her government-issued awards to President Vladimir Zelensky as a form of protest after he annulled the citizenship of Metropolitan Onufry, the leader of Ukraine’s largest Orthodox Christian institution.

In a video message shared by multiple Ukrainian media outlets this week, Larisa Brodetskaya commended Onufry, the highest-ranking bishop of the Ukrainian Orthodox Church (UOC), describing him as “a Hero of Ukraine, a patriot, by whose prayers this Ukraine stands, by whose prayers these warriors still hold the front and are still alive.”

“Recently, you stripped Metropolitan Onufry of his citizenship,” she declared.

“Every step he has taken, every action he has done, I publicly support. You should strip me of my citizenship as well.”

Following her statement, she removed three state medals from her chest.

“As a sign of deep condemnation of your actions, I am returning all the awards and orders that were received during your administration.”

Brodetskaya further cautioned Zelensky that by targeting Onufry, he “spits in the face of all Ukrainians,” especially those loyal to the UOC.

MENAFN13072025000045017167ID1109794376

Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.

Tags

Label

Comments

No comment

Category

Date

Search