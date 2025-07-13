403
Ukraine Reports Killing of Suspected Russian Agents
(MENAFN) Ukraine reported on Sunday that its intelligence service had neutralized two individuals described as "Russian agents," who were believed to be connected to the recent deadly shooting of a colonel from the Security Service of Ukraine (SBU) in Kyiv.
According to a statement issued by the SBU, the two "agents of Russian special services" were fatally shot after they resisted arrest during a morning “special operation” conducted in the Kyiv area.
This announcement follows the recent assassination of SBU Colonel Ivan Voronych in the capital, an incident that prompted an extensive and high-profile probe.
The SBU noted that its director, Vasyl Maliuk, supervised the operation.
The agency revealed that investigators have concluded that the two individuals — a male and a female — carried out the assassination "on the instructions of the Federal Security Service of the Russian Federation."
"Their supervisor ordered them to monitor the SBU officer, establish his daily schedule and travel routes. Later, the informant gave the killers the coordinates of the cache where the pistol with the silencer was located," the statement detailed.
Maliuk also expressed appreciation to personnel from Ukraine’s National Police for their assistance during the mission.
In a statement posted on Telegram, the police indicated that the individuals were foreign citizens, but did not disclose any additional specifics.
