Lavrov Criticizes US, Allies' Drills Near Korean Peninsula
(MENAFN) Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov, during his official trip to North Korea, voiced serious concerns about the growing military actions carried out by the United States and its partners in the Korean Peninsula.
According to Lavrov, such operations pose a significant risk to the stability of the broader region.
Lavrov addressed reporters at a press briefing in the North Korean port city of Wonsan on Saturday, where he pointed out that the US, along with South Korea and Japan, has been ramping up the number of joint military exercises.
He noted that certain drills involve “a nuclear component,” raising alarms about the potential consequences.
“This does not contribute to peace and stability, not only on the Korean Peninsula but throughout Northeast Asia,” he said, while also questioning South Korea’s true intentions in seeking to “normalize relations” with North Korea.
He went on to denounce what he called “dangerous attempts by actors outside the Indo-Pacific to form exclusive alliances and expand NATO infrastructure in the region.”
Lavrov emphasized that forging alliances should not come at the expense of other nations’ security, reiterating that both Russia and North Korea support the concept of “equal and indivisible security” across Eurasia.
Earlier in the week, the US, South Korea, and Japan conducted joint military maneuvers, which included the deployment of American B-52H bombers capable of carrying nuclear weapons.
In a collaborative declaration, the allied nations accused North Korea of engaging in “unlawful activities” that “destabilize the Korean Peninsula,” according to a news agency.
