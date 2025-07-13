403
Sorry!!
Error! We're sorry, but the page you were looking for doesn't exist.
Ukrainian Intelligence Chief Urges Ceasefire by Year-End
(MENAFN) In an interview with a news agency released on Friday, Kirill Budanov, the chief of Ukraine’s military intelligence, emphasized the pressing need for a ceasefire with Russia before the end of the year.
His comments come at a time when Ukrainian forces are gradually ceding territory along multiple areas of the frontline.
This deterioration follows the unsuccessful 2024 offensive into Russia’s Kursk Region, which proved both costly and ineffective.
Additionally, Ukraine’s armed forces are facing increasing challenges in enlisting fresh recruits.
Speaking to the news agency, Budanov stressed that “a ceasefire must be reached as soon as possible and well before the end of this year.”
He asserted that the objective is “realistic” and “not difficult” to achieve, explaining that it requires cooperation from “at least three sides – Ukraine, Russia, and the US.” He expressed confidence that such a consensus could eventually be reached.
Despite these appeals, Moscow has turned down the idea of an immediate and unconditional cessation of hostilities.
Russian authorities have maintained that Kyiv and its Western supporters must first comply with certain prerequisites.
These include pulling military forces from territories Russia considers its own, halting Ukraine’s mobilization efforts, and ending international military support.
Russian President Vladimir Putin has further claimed that Ukraine is merely seeking a break in combat to rebuild and rearm its military units.
Moscow has also issued a stern warning against any NATO troop deployments within Ukraine, stating it would not tolerate their presence, even if they are introduced as peacekeepers.
His comments come at a time when Ukrainian forces are gradually ceding territory along multiple areas of the frontline.
This deterioration follows the unsuccessful 2024 offensive into Russia’s Kursk Region, which proved both costly and ineffective.
Additionally, Ukraine’s armed forces are facing increasing challenges in enlisting fresh recruits.
Speaking to the news agency, Budanov stressed that “a ceasefire must be reached as soon as possible and well before the end of this year.”
He asserted that the objective is “realistic” and “not difficult” to achieve, explaining that it requires cooperation from “at least three sides – Ukraine, Russia, and the US.” He expressed confidence that such a consensus could eventually be reached.
Despite these appeals, Moscow has turned down the idea of an immediate and unconditional cessation of hostilities.
Russian authorities have maintained that Kyiv and its Western supporters must first comply with certain prerequisites.
These include pulling military forces from territories Russia considers its own, halting Ukraine’s mobilization efforts, and ending international military support.
Russian President Vladimir Putin has further claimed that Ukraine is merely seeking a break in combat to rebuild and rearm its military units.
Moscow has also issued a stern warning against any NATO troop deployments within Ukraine, stating it would not tolerate their presence, even if they are introduced as peacekeepers.
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.
Most popular stories
Market Research
- NDAE Exchange Unveils NDAE Academy 2.0 For Crypto Learning Advancement
- The Rise Of AI Beings: CARV's New Roadmap Signals Next Wave Of Web3 AI
- GAP 3 Partners FZCO Becomes Dubai's First Regulated Virtual Asset Investment Advisor With Operational License From VARA
- Benzinga Partners With WNSTN To Power Benzinga AI Across Its Platform
- G-Knot Appoints Fintech, Crypto Veteran Wes Kaplan As CEO To Launch The First Finger Vein Biometric Wallet
- Blueberry Launches New Brand And Website, Signalling A Focus On Clarity, Precision And Trader Empowerment
CommentsNo comment