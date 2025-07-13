Tuesday, 02 January 2024 12:17 GMT
Gyokeres Faces Sanctions at Sporting

2025-07-13 07:35:04
(MENAFN) Viktor Gyokeres, who is currently a key transfer target for Arsenal, is under disciplinary scrutiny from his current club, Sporting CP, for failing to attend pre-season training sessions.

This update was confirmed by Sporting president Frederico Varandas, who emphasized that the situation has now become “more complicated.”

According to a news outlet, Arsenal’s sporting director Andrea Berta recently traveled to Portugal for direct discussions with the Swedish striker.

While negotiations are still underway, sources informed the news outlet that Arsenal remain optimistic about completing a transfer.

Their latest offer is reportedly around 70 million euros (£60 million), which includes performance-related bonuses.

Earlier statements from Sporting's president revealed that there was no existing “gentleman’s agreement” to release Gyokeres for that price.

However, Varandas did clarify that the club would not insist on the forward's full release clause of 100 million euros (£85 million).

Gyokeres, who delivered an extraordinary season with 54 goals in 52 appearances, has yet to provide a public reason for his absence from team training.

This unexplained no-show has intensified tensions between player and club.

In a statement to Portuguese news outlet, Varandas underlined the club’s stance, stating, “no one is above the interests of the club.”

He also remarked, “We’re calm. Everything can be solved with the closure of the market, a hefty fine and an apology to the group,” suggesting that reconciliation remains possible under specific conditions.

