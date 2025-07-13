403
Stablecoins Surge, Bitcoin Steadies: Binance July Report Tracks Market Maturation
(MENAFN- Adfactors PR) July 11, 2025 – According to the latest report of Monthly Market Insights by Binance Research, the research and analysis division of Binance, the global crypto market posted a 2.62% gain in June 2025, even as persistent geopolitical tensions in various parts of the world heightened market volatility. The recovery was aided by strong institutional inflows into ETFs, increased Bitcoin dominance, and policy-driven tailwinds for stablecoins and decentralized exchanges.
Stablecoins stood out in June, contributing meaningfully to overall market growth. The total supply crossed US$250B for the first time, reflecting a 2.57% increase in June. The growth was driven by favorable regulatory developments, including the passage of the GENIUS Act by the U.S. Senate, a key milestone toward building a comprehensive federal framework for fully reserved, AML-compliant stablecoins. Corporates like Shopify, Stripe, and JPMorgan have already begun exploring new stablecoin use cases, signaling crypto’s integration into mainstream financial infrastructure.
USDC’s market cap rose, with its market share inching up from 24.3% to 24.4%, although USDT continues to outpace it in absolute growth. Overall, stablecoins are emerging as crypto’s most viable bridge to mainstream financial systems, with increasing participation from corporates, fintechs, and even traditional financial institutions.
Bitcoin (BTC) rebounded to close the month with a 3.9% gain, pushing its market dominance to 65% the highest since early 2021, highlighting its perceived stability in uncertain times.
Among Altcoins, HYPE emerged as the top performer, gaining 24.7% as it continued to dominate DEX trading, surpassing US$1.6T in cumulative volume. Bitcoin Cash (BCH) posted a strong 20.7% gain, driven by a breakout at key technical levels that sparked speculative momentum. TRX rose 3.6%, following market speculation of a potential public listing via reverse merger. XRP ended the month marginally higher at +0.8%, as the ongoing legal proceedings with the SEC weighed on broader investor enthusiasm.
NFT trading volumes rose 7.22%, led by a resurgence in Immutable, which overtook Ethereum in sales volume driven by the success of its game title Guild of Guardians.
Ethereum gained market share as Tron saw US$2B exit its lending protocols. The broader DeFi landscape continues to evolve with increasing innovation and adoption across Layer 2s and alternative chains.
Publicly listed companies continued to show varied performance based on the nature of their crypto exposure. Long-term BTC treasury strategies from Metaplanet and MicroStrategy continued to deliver strong returns.
Circle, which debuted on public markets in June, has rapidly become one of the strongest-performing fintech IPOs, buoyed by its fundamental role in the growing stablecoin economy.
“The insights from June highlight the crypto market’s remarkable ability to adapt and mature. In particular, the growth of stablecoins is proving to be one of the strongest bridges connecting crypto to mainstream finance. We are witnessing stablecoins increasingly being used by corporates, fintechs, and even traditional financial institutions for payments, settlements, and treasury management. This deeper integration shows how Web3 innovation is delivering real-world utility and resilience. This sustained momentum underlines growing confidence in virtual digital assets as a foundational layer of the future global financial system,” said Kushal Manupati, Regional Growth & Ops Lead of South Asia, Binance.
The report concludes that the broader market continues to show signs of maturation, with structural themes such as regulation, institutional adoption, and stablecoin utility increasingly guiding price discovery and sentiment. Long term trends point toward deeper integration of crypto across public markets, corporate balance sheets, and real-world use cases.
