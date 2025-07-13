'Kota Srinivas Rao Garu Will Be Remembered For Cinematic Brilliance': PM Modi Pays Tribute To Veteran Telugu Actor

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Sunday expressed deep sorrow over the death of veteran Telugu actor Kota Srinivasa Rao. In a heartfelt condolence message, PM Modi praised Rao's artistic brilliance and his work for the poor and underprivileged.

On X, PM Modi wrote,“Anguished by the passing of Shri Kota Srinivas Rao Garu. He will be remembered for his cinematic brilliance and versatility. He enthralled audiences across generations with his riveting performances. He was also at the forefront of social service and worked towards empowering the poor and downtrodden. Condolences to his family and countless admirers. Om Shanti.”

Kota Srinivasa Rao: A long and rich legacy in cinema

Kota Srinivasa Rao passed away at his residence in Filmnagar, Hyderabad, on Sunday. He was 83 and had been unwell for a few days. Born on July 10, 1942, in Kankipadu, Krishna district of Andhra Pradesh, he was a pillar of Telugu cinema for over four decades.

Starting as a theatre actor, Rao made his film debut in 1978 with Pranam Khareedhu and went on to act in over 750 films. He was known for his powerful voice, expressive acting, and ability to bring any character to life, from intense villains to comic and emotional roles.

A respected leader off-screen

Apart from acting, Kota Srinivasa Rao also served the public as a Member of the Legislative Assembly (MLA) from Vijayawada East between 1999 and 2004.

In his tribute, Prime Minister Modi noted this aspect of Rao's life, highlighting not just his art but also his deep connection with the people.

Tributes from Andhra Pradesh leaders

Andhra Pradesh Chief Minister Chandrababu Naidu also paid tribute, calling Kota Rao's death an“irreparable loss” to the Telugu film industry.

Minister Nara Lokesh remembered him as a gifted actor who“breathed life into countless characters” and earned the love of generations of viewers.

A career filled with iconic films

Kota Srinivasa Rao acted alongside nearly every major Telugu star, including Krishna, Chiranjeevi, Balakrishna, Nagarjuna, Venkatesh, Mahesh Babu, Pawan Kalyan, Allu Arjun, and others. Some of his best-known movies include:



Ahana Pellanta

Pratighatana

Yamudiki Mogudu

Shiva

Athadu

Bommarillu

Naayak (2013)

Julayi (2012) Kabzaa (2023), his last film appearance

He also earned wide praise for his on-screen portrayals of politicians, often playing MLA characters with wit and power.

End of an era

Kota Srinivasa Rao's death marks the end of a golden era in Telugu cinema. His contributions went beyond entertainment, he inspired younger generations and stood for social good.

PM Modi's tribute reflects the national respect Rao earned, not just as an actor, but as a citizen who made a difference.