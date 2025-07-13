403
Sorry!!
Error! We're sorry, but the page you were looking for doesn't exist.
Russian government falsifies allegation million Indians could immigrate
(MENAFN) Russia’s Labor Ministry has rejected claims that up to one million Indian nationals could move to Russia for work by the end of 2025. The ministry clarified that the federal quota for foreign workers in 2025 is already set, allowing fewer than 235,000 migrants in total, with 71,817 spots allocated for Indian citizens.
The claim originated from Ural Chamber of Commerce and Industry (UCCI) President Andrey Besedin, who told the Eurasian News Agency (EAN) that Indian officials had suggested the figure. Besedin cited the need for additional labor in Russia’s industrial sectors, driven by the country's focus on import substitution and the demands of its military operations in Ukraine.
Besedin pointed out that labor shortages are worsening as some workers are deployed in the military and younger people avoid industrial jobs. Indian workers, he suggested, would primarily be employed in metallurgy and mechanical engineering. Discussions are also ongoing with Sri Lanka and North Korea for similar labor arrangements, though Besedin admitted Russia lacks experience with migrants from these countries. He described the initiative as a step toward expanding international labor cooperation.
The Labor Ministry predicts Russia will face a shortage of 3.1 million workers by 2030 and reported that in 2024 only 47,000 skilled migrants from visa-required countries were hired.
Following the Crocus City Hall terrorist attack in March 2024, Russia tightened migration rules, expelling over 190,000 foreigners that year. A new federal agency was created in 2025 to strengthen immigration oversight.
Despite these stricter measures, Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov has argued that reducing labor migration is not in Russia’s interest, given the country’s workforce shortage. However, he stressed the importance of migrants complying with Russian laws.
The claim originated from Ural Chamber of Commerce and Industry (UCCI) President Andrey Besedin, who told the Eurasian News Agency (EAN) that Indian officials had suggested the figure. Besedin cited the need for additional labor in Russia’s industrial sectors, driven by the country's focus on import substitution and the demands of its military operations in Ukraine.
Besedin pointed out that labor shortages are worsening as some workers are deployed in the military and younger people avoid industrial jobs. Indian workers, he suggested, would primarily be employed in metallurgy and mechanical engineering. Discussions are also ongoing with Sri Lanka and North Korea for similar labor arrangements, though Besedin admitted Russia lacks experience with migrants from these countries. He described the initiative as a step toward expanding international labor cooperation.
The Labor Ministry predicts Russia will face a shortage of 3.1 million workers by 2030 and reported that in 2024 only 47,000 skilled migrants from visa-required countries were hired.
Following the Crocus City Hall terrorist attack in March 2024, Russia tightened migration rules, expelling over 190,000 foreigners that year. A new federal agency was created in 2025 to strengthen immigration oversight.
Despite these stricter measures, Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov has argued that reducing labor migration is not in Russia’s interest, given the country’s workforce shortage. However, he stressed the importance of migrants complying with Russian laws.
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.
Most popular stories
Market Research
- NDAE Exchange Unveils NDAE Academy 2.0 For Crypto Learning Advancement
- The Rise Of AI Beings: CARV's New Roadmap Signals Next Wave Of Web3 AI
- GAP 3 Partners FZCO Becomes Dubai's First Regulated Virtual Asset Investment Advisor With Operational License From VARA
- Benzinga Partners With WNSTN To Power Benzinga AI Across Its Platform
- G-Knot Appoints Fintech, Crypto Veteran Wes Kaplan As CEO To Launch The First Finger Vein Biometric Wallet
- Blueberry Launches New Brand And Website, Signalling A Focus On Clarity, Precision And Trader Empowerment
CommentsNo comment