Indonesia Highlights Key Travel Destinations At Rome Event
Dhaka: Wonderful Indonesia, the official tourism campaign of the Ministry of Tourism of the Republic of Indonesia, is bringing the country's rich culture, nature, and hospitality to the heart of Rome this July.
From July 1 to 31, 2025, Indonesian tourism takes center stage in the Italian capital through a vibrant Open Bus Tour and Out-of-Home (OOH) campaign that highlights Indonesia's most iconic and emerging destinations.
This campaign is a strategic move by Wonderful Indonesia to deepen its promotional efforts across Europe. It also supports the Ministry of Tourism's flagship programs, which focus on creating immersive, personal, and authentic travel experiences.
These include gastronomy tourism, marine-based exploration, and wellness travel, offering Italian tourists meaningful journeys rooted in local culture, nature, and tradition.
The campaign also reflects Indonesia's strong commitment to sustainable tourism and inclusive economic growth, especially amid a global rebound in travel during the summer holiday season.
It sends a clear message that Indonesia is ready to welcome visitors with a safe, warm, and unforgettable travel experience.
Featuring actress Aurélie Moeremans as a guide, the video showcases stunning islands, pink beaches, traditional markets, and the stories of five native tribes. It encourages responsible travel and a deeper connection with local culture.
Labuan Bajo is easily accessible via direct flights from Bali and Jakarta and offers a range of eco-friendly to luxury accommodations. The Ministry invites everyone to watch the video and be inspired to explore Labuan Bajo firsthand.
