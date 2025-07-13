JHCO Dispatches 50-Truck Humanitarian Convoy To Northern Gaza

MENAFN - Jordan News Agency)

Amman, July 13 (Petra) -- The Jordan Hashemite Charity Organization (JHCO) on Sunday sent a new humanitarian convoy consisting of 50 trucks loaded with food supplies to northern Gaza, as part of its continued efforts to address the escalating humanitarian crisis in the region.The convoy was organized in cooperation with the World Food Programme (WFP) and in coordination with the Jordan Armed Forces/Arab Army. It forms part of the humanitarian aid bridge that Jordan has maintained since the start of the conflict, delivering vital assistance to civilians facing severe shortages of basic necessities.According to the JHCO, the latest shipment is intended for distribution among the most vulnerable families in northern Gaza, where continued disruption of supply chains has left residents with limited access to food, clean water, and essential goods. Distribution will be carried out through locally coordinated mechanisms designed to ensure aid reaches those in greatest need.In parallel with food assistance, Jordan is expanding medical support to Gaza's healthcare sector. The JHCO announced that a separate shipment of 3,000 blood units will be delivered to the Jordanian field hospital in Gaza, for redistribution to hospitals throughout the Strip. The delivery is in response to urgent appeals from medical authorities in Gaza and follows a nationwide blood donation campaign organized in cooperation with the Jordan Medical Association and the Ministry of Health.Jordan's aid effort, led by King Abdullah II, continues to serve as a key humanitarian channel to Gaza. The current convoy is part of a broader relief operation that has seen thousands of trucks and aircraft dispatched with food, medicine, and medical equipment.According to official figures, since the onset of the crisis, Jordan's relief corridor has delivered 7,815 aid trucks and 53 cargo planes through Al-Arish, in addition to 102 helicopter sorties via the humanitarian air bridge. The JHCO has also implemented several relief projects inside Gaza in cooperation with international and regional partners.