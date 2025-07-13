Ashghal Announces Closure On Part Of Zekreet Street

MENAFN - The Peninsula) The Peninsula Online

Doha, Qatar: The Public Works Authority, Ashghal, announced temporary closure on part of Zekreet street in one direction from its intersection with Izghawa street towards Al Zaafraaniya street.

The street will be closed on Friday July 18, 2025 for 18 hours from 12AM to 6 PM.

The closure is done due to implementation of final asphalt layer works.

During the period of closure, the users of Zekreet street are advised to continue straight on Izghawa street later turning right towards Gharrafat Al Rayyan street then using Al Rufaa street to reach their desired locations.