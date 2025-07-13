403
Russia, N. Korea Say U.S. Military Move Fuels Korean Peninsula Tensions
(MENAFN) Russia announced on Sunday that Moscow and Pyongyang share the view that escalating Western military activities are fueling heightened tensions on the Korean Peninsula. This declaration comes amid a three-day diplomatic trip by Russia’s top foreign official to North Korea.
According to a statement from the Russian Foreign Ministry regarding the meeting between Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov and North Korean leader Kim Jong-un in Wonsan, “The parties agreed that the reason for the growing tension in the subregion is the increase in military activity of the United States and its allies, the increasingly frequent military maneuvers involving a nuclear component.”
The ministry described the Saturday meeting as conducted in a “warm, friendly” atmosphere, where the two leaders engaged in an extensive discussion covering bilateral relations, as well as regional and international concerns. They also exchanged perspectives on the evolving situation on the Korean Peninsula and throughout Northeast Asia.
Lavrov expressed Russia’s appreciation for North Korea’s “consistent, fundamental” backing of Moscow’s military efforts in Ukraine, notably acknowledging North Korean troops’ involvement in pushing Ukrainian forces out of the Kursk border area in April.
“When discussing the bilateral agenda, special attention was paid to cooperation in practical areas with an emphasis on the implementation of agreements reached at the highest level,” the statement added.
It also emphasized that both nations share a “common approach” toward resolving all issues on the Korean Peninsula and remain dedicated to addressing these challenges through diplomatic channels.
Lavrov’s visit to Wonsan began on Friday and included discussions with North Korean Foreign Minister Choe Son-hui during the second round of their strategic dialogue.
