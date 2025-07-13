403
Qantas Flight Delayed After Aerobridge Strike at Sydney Airport
(MENAFN) A Qantas flight bound for Johannesburg was held up for nearly 24 hours after an aerobridge struck one of its engines at Sydney Airport.
The incident occurred on Saturday morning as Flight QF63 was preparing for its scheduled 9:30 a.m. departure. While the Airbus A380 was stationed at the gate, an aerobridge made contact with one of its four engines, resulting in visible damage.
Passengers had already boarded the plane but were asked to disembark using the lower deck. No injuries were reported.
In an official statement, Qantas confirmed the delay, stating the flight is now rescheduled to depart at 6:45 a.m. on Sunday—approximately 21 hours later than planned—pending the arrival of a replacement aircraft.
An internal investigation is currently underway to determine how the aerobridge came into contact with the aircraft.
"The aircraft will be inspected by engineers in Sydney and repaired before returning to service," the airline said.
