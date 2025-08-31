Cholera Outbreak Ravages Sudan’s Darfur
(MENAFN) A rapidly escalating cholera outbreak is ravaging Sudan’s conflict-ridden Darfur region, where the collapse of healthcare infrastructure and worsening humanitarian conditions have left civilians without critical treatment or preventive measures, local monitors and aid organizations warned Friday.
The General Coordination of Refugees and Displaced People reported at least 8,569 cholera infections and 361 deaths in Darfur as of Wednesday, with women and children bearing the brunt of the epidemic.
Displacement camps and besieged towns have been hit hardest. Tawila in North Darfur recorded the highest number of cases at 4,850, followed by 1,290 infections in Golo, Jebel Marra. Kalma camp confirmed 435 cases and 64 deaths, with dozens more in Otash and other camps.
“Darfur is living through its worst crisis. Life has become unbearable due to epidemics, hunger, and a war that kills in silence,” said Adam Rajal, spokesman for the coordination body, in remarks to media. He warned of a “severe shortage of medicines,” with many patients forced to walk between two and eight hours to reach the few operational isolation centers.
The ongoing conflict between Sudan’s army and the paramilitary Rapid Support Forces, now in its third year, has devastated health services across Darfur. Hospitals face critical shortages of oral and intravenous rehydration solutions—vital first-line treatments for cholera—despite numerous international calls to allow medical aid access.
Nationwide, Sudan’s Health Ministry has confirmed 102,831 cholera infections and 2,561 deaths since the epidemic began in August 2024.
Medical charity Doctors Without Borders reported 40 cholera deaths in Darfur within a single week earlier this month, describing the situation as “more than an emergency.” Tuna Turkmen, the group’s mission chief, emphasized: “The epidemic has now spread beyond displacement camps into multiple areas across Darfur and beyond. The international response must provide clean water, sanitation, and vaccinations to prevent further deaths.”
The World Health Organization has confirmed cholera cases across all 18 Sudanese states, while the United Nations has warned of simultaneous outbreaks of measles and malaria—especially in North Darfur’s Tawila and the besieged city of El Fasher.
Local journalist Nemat al-Haj described El Fasher as “the worst-hit city,” where only one hospital is functioning at 20% capacity and essential medications for chronic illnesses are nearly depleted. “The epidemic is spreading inside El-Fasher and in surrounding areas like Tawila, Jebel Marra, and Shangil Tobaya,” she added.
This cholera emergency unfolds amid a war that has claimed over 20,000 lives and displaced 14 million people, according to UN and local figures—though research from US universities estimates the death toll may be as high as 130,000.
