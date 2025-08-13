Meet Global Sustainability Leaders In London - Sustainability LIVE 2025 This September
Attendees will experience executive keynotes, live panel debates, interactive workshops, and an exhibition floor connecting decision-makers with industry-leading partners. Topics include ESG, climate action, supply chain sustainability, and the role of AI in driving a net-zero future.
"The challenges we face demand collaboration at a global scale. Sustainability LIVE London is where innovation meets action – a place for leaders to share solutions that can shape a resilient, low-carbon future," said Glen White, CEO of BizClik.
The event will also host the Global Sustainability Awards on 10 September at 8 Northumberland Avenue, recognising individuals and organisations leading the way in sustainable innovation. Shortlisted companies include HH Global, DP World, and Evri.
Why Attend in Person
-
Network face-to-face with C-level executives and sustainability leaders from across industries.
Experience live debates, workshops, and presentations in the heart of London.
Explore an exhibition floor showcasing cutting-edge sustainability solutions.
Virtual Attendance – Free for Global Delegates
For those unable to attend in person, Sustainability LIVE London offers a free virtual pass, enabling global participants to:
-
Live stream all sessions
Watch content on demand after the event
Network online with attendees and partners via a personalised Brella profile
Event at a Glance
-
Dates: 9–10 September 2025
Location: Business Design Centre, London + virtual platform
Attendees: 3,000+ global participants
Speakers: 50+ senior executives from global brands
Format: Hybrid (in-person + online)
Awards: Global Sustainability Awards – 10 September
With the event less than a month away, this is the final call to secure in-person or virtual tickets.
Full agenda and registration .
About Sustainability LIVE
Sustainability LIVE is a global platform by Sustainability Magazine that connects the world's most influential voices in climate action, ESG, sustainable business, and innovation. Through live events, multimedia content, and thought leadership, Sustainability LIVE drives forward the ideas and actions shaping a more sustainable future.
About BizClik
BizClik is a global B2B media and events company. It delivers results-driven content, world-class events, and strategic marketing solutions. Its leading platforms, including Sustainability Magazine and Sustainability LIVE, reach executive audiences across industries, helping businesses drive impact and growth.
For more information, visit:
Photo:
