Hamas Demands Closure Of Gaza Humanitarian Aid Fund
(MENAFN- Trend News Agency) BAKU, Azerbaijan, July 13. The Palestinian Hamas movement has demanded the closure of the Gaza Humanitarian Fund (GHF), which is run by the US and Israel, a statement published on the movement's Telegram channel says, Trend reports.
Hamas blamed the Foundation for the deaths of civilians.
"To this end, the entire Arab world and the international community must take urgent measures to eliminate this inhumane mechanism and hold those who created it accountable," the statement noted.
