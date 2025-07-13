403
Kuwait Amir Departs To France On Official Visit
(MENAFN- Kuwait News Agency (KUNA)) KUWAIT, July 13 (KUNA) -- His Highness the Amir Sheikh Meshal Al-Ahmad Al-Jaber Al-Sabah, and his accompanying delegation left the country on Sunday to France on an official visit.
Bidding His Highness the Amir farewell at the airport were His Highness the Deputy Amir and Crown Prince Sheikh Sabah Khaled Al-Hamad Al-Sabah, His Highness the Prime Minister Sheikh Ahmad Abdullah Al-Ahmad Al-Sabah, Chief of the National Guard Sheikh Mubarak Humoud Al-Sabah, Minister of Amiri Diwan Affairs Sheikh Mohammad Abdullah Al-Sabah, State Minister for Cabinet Affairs Shereedah Al-Mosherji and top state officials.
Accompanying His Highness the Amir are Minister of Defense Sheikh Abdullah Ali Al-Sabah, Foreign Minister Abdullah Al-Yahya, Chief of Kuwait Direct Investment Promotion Authority (KDIPA) Sheikh Dr. Meshaal Jaber Al-Sabah, and other high officials. (end) nof
