'I Started Laughing...': Rajya Sabha Nominee Ujjwal Nikam Recalls When PM Modi Asked Him 'Mai Marathi Bolun Ya Hindi'
He told news agency ANI that he had received a phone call from PM Narendra Modi, who asked him if he should talk in Hindi or in Marathi.
"He spoke in Marathi firstly, then he said, "mai marathi bolun ki Hindi bolun? [Should I speak to you in Hindi or Marathi?] I started laughing over the tone in which he said this," Nikam said.Also Read | President nominates four members to Rajya Sabha: Who are they?
"He then spoke to me in Marathi and told me that the President wants to give me responsibility, after which he informed me about the President's decision," the new Rajya Sabha nominee said.
"I immediately said yes...," he added.
He further thanked the President, the Prime Minister and the party leadership.
"I assure that I will discharge my duties as a member of the Rajya Sabha, representing the President of India, truly and honestly...," Nikam said, adding that,“Its a proud moment for me.”Also Read | Who is Ujjwal Nikam? Rajya Sabha nominee, prosecutor in Ajmal Kasab's case
On Sunday, Prime Minister Narendra Modi hailed the contributions of former foreign secretary Harsh Vardhan Shringla, special public prosecutor in the 26/11 Mumbai terror attacks case Ujjwal Nikam, Kerala BJP leader C Sadanandan Master and historian Meenakshi Jain after they were nominated to the Rajya Sabha.
In a notification issued late Saturday night , the Union Home Ministry said the President has nominated the four to the Rajya Sabha.
Also Read | Arvind Kejriwal's Rajya Sabha bid? What former Delhi CM really thinks
The President nominates 12 people to the Rajya Sabha, who are people of eminence in various fields.
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.
Most popular stories
Market Research
- NDAE Exchange Unveils NDAE Academy 2.0 For Crypto Learning Advancement
- The Rise Of AI Beings: CARV's New Roadmap Signals Next Wave Of Web3 AI
- GAP 3 Partners FZCO Becomes Dubai's First Regulated Virtual Asset Investment Advisor With Operational License From VARA
- Benzinga Partners With WNSTN To Power Benzinga AI Across Its Platform
- G-Knot Appoints Fintech, Crypto Veteran Wes Kaplan As CEO To Launch The First Finger Vein Biometric Wallet
- Blueberry Launches New Brand And Website, Signalling A Focus On Clarity, Precision And Trader Empowerment
CommentsNo comment