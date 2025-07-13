403
President states demonstrators waging war on Kenya
(MENAFN) Kenyan President William Ruto has declared that protesters attacking security forces and businesses are engaging in acts of terrorism and waging war against the government. He has directed police to shoot such individuals in the legs, not to kill them, so they can be hospitalized and later prosecuted in court.
Ruto’s remarks come amid a surge of violent anti-government demonstrations in recent weeks. Human rights organizations report over 30 fatalities and widespread property destruction. “Such criminal acts amount to a declaration of war,” Ruto said on Wednesday, vowing to use all means necessary to stabilize the country. He warned that a small group of people impatient for change through unconstitutional means would not be allowed to destroy Kenya.
The Kenya National Commission on Human Rights (KNCHR) reported that at least 31 people died during protests on Monday alone, which coincided with the 35th anniversary of Saba Saba — a symbolic date commemorating Kenya’s 1990 uprising against single-party rule and a broader protest against repression and economic hardship.
The KNCHR also reported 107 injuries, 532 arrests, and two people missing, condemning all human rights violations and demanding accountability from both the police and civilians. The Kenyan National Police Service (NPS) stated that 63 people, including 52 officers, were injured, blaming the violence on criminals infiltrating the protests. They also reported damage to 19 vehicles.
The UN has called for independent investigations into the police’s use of force during the protests.
Last month, protests marking the anniversary of last year’s youth-led demonstrations over a controversial finance bill and the death of blogger and teacher Albert Ojwang resulted in 19 deaths. Six people, including three police officers, face murder charges over Ojwang’s death but have pleaded not guilty.
In response to Ruto’s crackdown order, former Vice President Rigathi Gachagua advised him to remain calm, assuring him that no one is seeking to remove the government through unconstitutional means. Gachagua, who was elected alongside Ruto in 2022 but later impeached over corruption and inciting unrest, said opponents are preparing to challenge Ruto at the ballot box in 2027 and even threatened to take him to the International Criminal Court.
