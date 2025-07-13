Detective Ujjwalan: Dhyan Sreenivasan's Malayalam Thriller Now Streaming On OTT

If you're in the mood for something light, and perhaps, just a little bit loony, Detective Ujjwalan might be your next watch. As of July 11, the Malayalam mystery-comedy, which built buzz during its theatrical run, has now made its OTT debut on Netflix.

At the heart of it is Dhyan Sreenivasan, who slips into the shoes of Ujjwalan, a well-meaning but slightly delusional village detective. Set in the fictional town of Plaachikkaavu, the film starts with him chasing minor crimes and quickly escalates into something darker when a string of chilling murders transforms the town into chaos.

Directed by Indraneel Gopeekrishnan and Rahul G, and backed by Weekend Blockbusters (yes, the same banner behind Minnal Murali), the film is also technically part of the 'Weekend Cinematic Universe', which is a loose, Malayalam take on connected storytelling.

The ensemble cast also features Siju Wilson, Kottayam Nazeer, Seema G Nair, Ameen, Nihal Nizam, Nibraz Noushad, Shahubas, and Roni David Raj.

While Detective Ujjwalan had a modest theatrical run in May, it wasn't quite a blockbuster. So, if you missed to catch it on the big screen and are in the mood for a low-stakes thriller with small-town charm, now's a great time to catch it on OTT.