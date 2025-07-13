403
Sorry!!
Error! We're sorry, but the page you were looking for doesn't exist.
Russia’s fertilizer ship-outs to BRICS increase
(MENAFN) Russia’s fertilizer exports to BRICS nations have risen by more than 60% over the past three years, and the country is prepared to further expand production to meet the bloc’s growing needs, according to Andrey Guryev, President of the Russian Association of Fertilizer Producers (RAFP). Speaking at the BRICS Business Forum in Rio de Janeiro on Saturday, Guryev highlighted the shift in Russia’s fertilizer trade following Western sanctions.
Before 2022, the EU was Russia’s primary buyer, accounting for around 28% of exports. However, after the Ukraine conflict and subsequent sanctions from the EU and US, Russia redirected much of its fertilizer trade toward BRICS and African nations. Guryev noted that BRICS now represents half of Russia’s fertilizer exports, with Brazil alone receiving nearly a quarter.
Guryev emphasized that Russian mineral fertilizers, known for their environmental safety and quality, provide Brazilian farmers with a significant advantage in global markets. Brazil’s Deputy Foreign Minister for Trade, Laudemar Gonçalves de Aguiar Neto, added that Brazilian agriculture, which helps feed nearly one billion people, depends heavily on Russia’s stable fertilizer supply.
In 2024, Russia produced over 63 million tonnes of mineral fertilizers, marking a 6-7% increase from the previous year and reaching its highest output since the mid-1980s. Guryev said over the past five years, Russia has invested almost 1.8 trillion rubles (about $23 billion) in new production facilities and is ready to continue increasing volumes to strengthen its export presence.
Meanwhile, the EU recently imposed new tariffs on Russian nitrogen-based fertilizers, such as urea and ammonium nitrate, as part of efforts to reduce reliance on Russian imports. The tariffs, starting at €40-45 per tonne and rising to €430 by 2028, have sparked concern among European farmers over rising costs and potential impacts on food prices and agricultural output.
Copa-Cogeca, the EU’s main farming lobby, reported that fertilizer prices in Europe surged over 140% between 2021 and 2023, noting that Russian fertilizers remain highly competitive thanks to established logistics networks.
The BRICS bloc, which includes Brazil, Russia, India, China, South Africa, Egypt, Ethiopia, Iran, the UAE, and Indonesia, represents nearly half the world’s population and 40% of global GDP. At last year’s summit in Kazan, Russia, BRICS introduced a partner country status after receiving over 30 membership applications.
Before 2022, the EU was Russia’s primary buyer, accounting for around 28% of exports. However, after the Ukraine conflict and subsequent sanctions from the EU and US, Russia redirected much of its fertilizer trade toward BRICS and African nations. Guryev noted that BRICS now represents half of Russia’s fertilizer exports, with Brazil alone receiving nearly a quarter.
Guryev emphasized that Russian mineral fertilizers, known for their environmental safety and quality, provide Brazilian farmers with a significant advantage in global markets. Brazil’s Deputy Foreign Minister for Trade, Laudemar Gonçalves de Aguiar Neto, added that Brazilian agriculture, which helps feed nearly one billion people, depends heavily on Russia’s stable fertilizer supply.
In 2024, Russia produced over 63 million tonnes of mineral fertilizers, marking a 6-7% increase from the previous year and reaching its highest output since the mid-1980s. Guryev said over the past five years, Russia has invested almost 1.8 trillion rubles (about $23 billion) in new production facilities and is ready to continue increasing volumes to strengthen its export presence.
Meanwhile, the EU recently imposed new tariffs on Russian nitrogen-based fertilizers, such as urea and ammonium nitrate, as part of efforts to reduce reliance on Russian imports. The tariffs, starting at €40-45 per tonne and rising to €430 by 2028, have sparked concern among European farmers over rising costs and potential impacts on food prices and agricultural output.
Copa-Cogeca, the EU’s main farming lobby, reported that fertilizer prices in Europe surged over 140% between 2021 and 2023, noting that Russian fertilizers remain highly competitive thanks to established logistics networks.
The BRICS bloc, which includes Brazil, Russia, India, China, South Africa, Egypt, Ethiopia, Iran, the UAE, and Indonesia, represents nearly half the world’s population and 40% of global GDP. At last year’s summit in Kazan, Russia, BRICS introduced a partner country status after receiving over 30 membership applications.
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.
Most popular stories
Market Research
- NDAE Exchange Unveils NDAE Academy 2.0 For Crypto Learning Advancement
- The Rise Of AI Beings: CARV's New Roadmap Signals Next Wave Of Web3 AI
- GAP 3 Partners FZCO Becomes Dubai's First Regulated Virtual Asset Investment Advisor With Operational License From VARA
- Benzinga Partners With WNSTN To Power Benzinga AI Across Its Platform
- G-Knot Appoints Fintech, Crypto Veteran Wes Kaplan As CEO To Launch The First Finger Vein Biometric Wallet
- Blueberry Launches New Brand And Website, Signalling A Focus On Clarity, Precision And Trader Empowerment
CommentsNo comment