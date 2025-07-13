Kahramaa Completes Smart Electricity Meter Installation

MENAFN - The Peninsula) Sanaullah Ataullah | The Peninsula

Doha: Qatar General Electricity and Water Corporation (Kahramaa) has completed the installation of smart electricity meters across all regions of the country, marking a significant milestone in the national drive towards digital transformation in utility services.

Senior Smart Meter Engineer in the Customer Services Department at Kahramaa Eng. Maryam Abdullah Muftah has said that 100% of electricity meters have now been replaced with smart meters, while 50% of water meter installations under the smart metering project have also been completed.

Speaking to Qatar TV recently, she said:“This is a major transformational project that aligns with Qatar National Vision,” Muftah stated.

“The smart metering system has ushered in a new era in how we provide electricity and water services in the country.”

She said that Kahramaa launched the smart meter initiative in 2021, beginning with electricity meters.

“With full nationwide deployment now achieved, the focus has shifted to completing the installation of smart water meters, with plans to achieve full coverage in the near future,” said Muftah.

She said that the benefits of the smart meter rollout are already evident in Kahramaa's service model.

Muftah highlighted that all services related to metering-such as initiating or transferring accounts-can now be processed completely online, without the need for customers to visit service centres.

She said that everything has become digital and easier, not only for customers but also for the service teams at Kahramaa.

“Customers can now track their electricity and water consumption in real time. They are also able to access and pay their bills through the Kahramaa website or mobile application. Additionally, they can request billing statements and monitor their usage patterns conveniently from their devices,” said Muftah.

Beyond convenience, smart meters play a crucial role in ensuring fairness and combating violations. According to Muftah, the meters have been instrumental in detecting violations of electricity and water regulations.

“Fortunately, we've observed a high level of compliance recently,” said Muftah, noting that the monitoring systems at Kahramaa's control centres have proven effective in identifying irregularities.

The smart meter project is part of Kahramaa's broader digital transformation strategy, aimed at enhancing efficiency, transparency, and sustainability in line with Qatar's national objectives.

The Smart Meters Project is a strategic mega initiative that includes over 12 sub-projects aimed at replacing all conventional meters with advanced digital meters for every consumer in Qatar.

The ambitious plan targets full deployment of smart electricity meters by the end of 2025 and smart water meters by the end of 2027.

These state-of-the-art smart meters are equipped with a wide range of features that enhance both user experience and operational efficiency.

They allow real-time tracking of consumption, prepaid payment options, early fault detection at no extra cost, and faster property transfer and billing procedures.

A dedicated mobile application informs customers of their consumption patterns, promoting better energy and water use management.

At the core of the initiative lies a robust smart platform that forms the digital backbone for managing electricity and water data.