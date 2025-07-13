Tuesday, 02 January 2024 12:17 GMT
Trump Insists NATO Allies Cover Full Cost of US Arms

2025-07-13 03:38:10
(MENAFN) US President Donald Trump has declared that America’s NATO allies will be required to pay the full price for weapons manufactured in the United States, suggesting that some of these arms might eventually be supplied to Ukraine.

Since the beginning of his presidency, Trump has consistently urged NATO members in Europe to assume greater responsibility for their own defense, including boosting their military expenditures.

In an interview with a news agency released on Friday, Trump explained his strategy for future arms shipments to the alliance.

“We send weapons to NATO, and NATO is going to reimburse the full cost of those weapons,” he emphasized. “NATO is paying for those weapons, 100%.”

He further noted that once NATO countries purchase the arms, “then NATO is going to be giving those weapons [to Ukraine].”

The news agency reported that it remains unclear if Trump was specifically referring to recent discussions among European NATO members about a plan to buy weapons on behalf of Kiev.

A source from a news outlet mentioned last week that while the proposal is still being evaluated, any transfer of arms would still need US consent, meaning that indirect deliveries could face further negotiation hurdles.

