Invest Qatar, QFZ Conclude Asian Roadshow With Strategic Engagements In Japan

Doha: Invest Qatar, the Investment Promotion Agency of Qatar, successfully concluded a series of high-level meetings with leading Japanese business and trade organisations in Tokyo, marking the final stop of its Asian business roadshow.

The roadshow was held in collaboration with the Qatar Free Zones Authority (QFZ) to strengthen bilateral economic ties and promote investment opportunities between Qatar and key Asian markets.

The delegation, led by Sheikh Ali Alwaleed Al-Thani, CEO of Invest Qatar, and Sheikh Mohammed bin Hamad bin Faisal Al-Thani, CEO of QFZ, held strategic discussions with the Japan Business Federation (Keidanren), the Japan Cooperation Center for the Middle East (JCCME), and the Japan External Trade Organization (JETRO).

In the meeting with Keidanren, Japan's premier economic organisation representing over 1,400 major companies, the parties explored collaboration in key sectors such as manufacturing, logistics and technology, along with potential joint promotions and business delegation exchanges.

Engagements with JCCME, a non-profit foundation dedicated to promoting direct Japanese investment in the Middle East and North Africa (MENA) region, focused on strengthening strategic cooperation to attract Japanese businesses to Qatar's dynamic market.

Discussions highlighted how Qatar's competitive advantages, such as tailored support, world-class facilities, and an investor-friendly ecosystem, can streamline market entry, accelerate business growth, and enable Japanese companies to expand across the region.

Building on the ongoing collaboration formalised in July 2023 through a Memorandum of Understanding between Invest Qatar and JETRO, the meeting reaffirmed a shared commitment to deepening bilateral cooperation.

Discussions focused on investment missions, further supporting Japanese companies, particularly small and medium enterprises (SMEs), and advancing a joint calendar of in-person and virtual engagements to promote opportunities and foster stronger business ties.

The final stop of the roadshow also included participation in Manufacturing World Tokyo 2025, one of Japan's largest industrial exhibitions.

The event provided a platform to connect with Japanese manufactures and explore latest innovations in industrial technology.