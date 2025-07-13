The View Hospital Becomes First In Qatar To Offer 3D CT Gastric Volume Study For Bariatric Patients

MENAFN - The Peninsula) The Peninsula

Doha, Qatar: The View Hospital, in affiliation with Cedars-Sinai, has become the first hospital in Qatar to offer the 3D CT Gastric Volume Study, an advanced diagnostic imaging service that gives physicians a clearer view of post-surgical anatomy in bariatric patients.

The launch of this service marks a milestone not only for the hospital but for the country's evolving landscape of precision medicine.

Designed specifically for individuals who have undergone bariatric procedures, the 3D CT Gastric Volume Study delivers highly detailed, three-dimensional images that accurately assess the size and shape of the remaining stomach.

The technology helps clinicians detect structural abnormalities, track patient progress, and anticipate potential complications, all with exceptional accuracy and speed.

“For many patients, bariatric surgery is a turning point in their health journey,” said Dr. Jassim Fakhro, Senior Consultant in Metabolic and Bariatric Surgery and Medical Director of Qatari Physicians at The View Hospital.

“But it doesn't end in the operating room. Ongoing monitoring is key, and with this technology, we can now offer unmatched insight and support as patients work toward a healthier future.”

This imaging advancement couldn't come at a more crucial time.

As rates of obesity and metabolic disease rise across the region, bariatric surgery has emerged as a powerful tool for intervention.

But surgery alone isn't enough - what follows is a complex physiological transition that demands thoughtful, individualized follow-up care.

That's where the 3D CT Gastric Volume Study makes its impact.

By visualizing the internal anatomy in such detail, physicians can make data-driven decisions tailored to each patient's unique post-surgical profile.

Whether it's adjusting dietary recommendations, identifying mechanical issues, or flagging early signs of nutritional compromise, this diagnostic innovation offers a more complete picture and a more proactive path forward.

Moreover, this technology plays a pivotal role in planning revisional bariatric surgeries, particularly in cases of weight regain or severe GERD (gastroesophageal reflux disease) after the initial procedure.

The precise anatomical data provided by the 3D imaging enables surgeons to better evaluate the structural causes behind such complications and tailor surgical interventions, accordingly, improving outcomes and patient safety.

“At The View Hospital, we are committed to healthcare innovation and advancing academic care,” said Dr. Fatih Mehmet Gul, CEO of The View Hospital.

“The launch of Qatar's first 3D CT Gastric Volume Study for bariatric patients reflects our medical expertise and dedication to providing precise, personalized treatment through cutting-edge technologies.”

With this latest addition, The View Hospital further strengthens its position as a leader in advanced, patient-centered care.

By combining innovative technology with a deep commitment to personalized medicine, the hospital continues to raise the bar for what modern healthcare should look like in Qatar and across the region.