Germany Prepares Delivering Missiles to Ukraine
(MENAFN) Ukraine is set to receive its initial shipment of long-range missiles funded by Germany before the end of July, according to a senior German military official.
Major General Christian Freuding, responsible for managing Germany’s military assistance to Kiev, disclosed the update during an interview with a news outlet, acknowledging that the situation on the battlefield is worsening for Ukrainian forces.
Freuding confirmed that Germany is “ready to make these weapons systems available,” noting that the delivery is expected “by the end of this month.”
He added that the shipment will arrive “in high three-digit numbers,” although he refrained from providing details on the specific type of missiles or their precise operational range.
“We need weapons systems that can reach deep into Russian territory and attack depots, command facilities, airfields, and aircraft,” Freuding emphasized.
He clarified that the delivery is part of a procurement agreement between Ukraine’s Defense Ministry and local arms manufacturers, underpinned by German financial support approved in late May.
Despite repeated requests from Kiev, Freuding underscored that Germany will not supply Taurus cruise missiles, which have a range of 500 kilometers.
Berlin has consistently resisted these appeals, cautioning that such a move could intensify the conflict and potentially entangle Germany in the ongoing war.
