From Collapse to Comeback: NMC Royal Hospital DIP Saves Young Man Shervin Sasidharan After Cardiac Arrest Outside Hospital
(MENAFN- Awareness Marketing Management) Dubai, UAE – July 2025
What began as an ordinary day turned into a life-or-death moment for Shervin Sasidharan, a 36-year-old Dubai resident who collapsed unexpectedly just steps away from NMC Royal Hospital in Dubai Investment Park (DIP). Thanks to the sharp instincts of a passing doctor and the rapid coordination of emergency teams, Shervin is now alive, well, and back on his feet—a recovery that many are calling nothing short of miraculous.
Shervin had no time to cry for help. He lost consciousness suddenly, his heart giving out without warning. But fate intervened. Dr. Niraj Gupta, Specialist Interventional Cardiologist at NMC Royal, happened to be walking by the entrance of the hospital when he noticed a small crowd forming around a man lying motionless on the ground. Without hesitation, he stepped in to assess the situation and immediately called for the nearest paramedics to assist.
On the pavement outside the hospital, two life-saving shocks were delivered to restart Shervin’s heart. Moments later, he was rushed to the Emergency Department, where a third shock was administered, and a full Code Blue was activated. Within seconds, a highly skilled team of emergency, ICU, and cardiology professionals mobilized with one mission: bring Shervin back.
Doctors diagnosed a massive heart attack (acute inferior STEMI) and ventricular fibrillation—a chaotic, life-threatening heart rhythm. He was quickly intubated and stabilized, then transferred to the cardiac catheterization lab, where it was discovered that three of his major coronary arteries were critically blocked. Four drug-eluting stents (DES) were inserted into the affected arteries, restoring blood flow and saving vital heart muscle just in time.
Shervin’s recovery has astonished everyone involved. From lying unresponsive on a stretcher to walking out of the hospital just days later, his story is a testament to the impact of rapid action, medical precision, and the courage of those who don’t hesitate.
Dr. Niraj reflected on the experience:
“If I had walked by even a minute later, we might have lost him. This wasn’t just good timing—it was a perfect example of what happens when a team acts fast, works together, and never gives up. It’s also a stark reminder of why regular cardiac screenings are so important—even in younger adults who may not show any symptoms.”
As for Shervin, he leaves the hospital not just as a survivor, but as a reminder—to all of us—that heart attacks don’t always come with warnings, and they don’t just happen to the elderly. His story highlights the need for awareness, preparedness, and the value of having access to quality care when every second counts.
