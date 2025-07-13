403
Romania’s PNL Appoints Ilie Bolojan as Its New President
(MENAFN) Romania’s National Liberal Party (PNL), a crucial player in the country’s ruling coalition, officially appointed Ilie Bolojan as its new president during a special congress held Saturday in Bucharest.
Bolojan, currently serving as Romania’s prime minister and the only contender, had been acting as interim leader since last year. He won the presidency today through a secret ballot, local news outlets reported.
Joining him as first vice-presidents are Catalin Predoiu, Adrian Vestea, Nicoleta Pauliuc, and Ciprian Ciucu.
Addressing party members, Bolojan described the presidency as "an honourable position, but also one of great responsibility." He committed to steering the PNL toward becoming a central force in Romania’s modernization efforts.
Acknowledging the party’s recent electoral defeats, Bolojan called for a renewed focus on foundational liberal principles. He emphasized the need to enact reforms and strengthen ties with young voters, civil society, and Romanians abroad.
"We can settle for mere political survival, or we can reinvent ourselves to meet the expectations of Romanians," he stated.
Since 2021, the PNL has been a pivotal coalition partner alongside the Social Democratic Party (PSD). Delegates from all coalition members—including minority groups—attended the PNL congress, with the exception of the PSD.
The current Romanian ruling coalition consists of PSD, PNL, Save Romania Union (USR), the Hungarian Democratic Union of Romania (UDMR), and the Parliamentary Group of National Minorities.
