Species - Curiosities - Threats: All About Sloths In Panama

MENAFN - Newsroom Panama) Although many mistake them for monkeys or even bears, sloths are not primates, much less carnivores. These slow-moving, serene-looking mammals have become emblematic animals of Panama. Visit Summit Municipal Park, where at least there may be some certainty of their presence. You may be curious to observe them without rushing, take photos, decipher their slow, almost choreographed movements, and spend a leisurely morning.

Visits to Volcan and Boquete will almost guarantee you a sighting of a sloth in the wild. Panama's jungles are home to three of the six species of sloth-one of which, the pygmy three-toed sloth, is endangered. The other two species are the brown-throated sloth and Hoffman's two-toed sloth.

If you are interested in visit the Sloth Sanctuary in Gamboa :

– Open Tuesdays to Sundays from 10:00am to 3:30pm (Closed on Mondays)



– For your safety and the health of the animals, visitors are NOT allowed to touch or hold

For fees and more, please contact the Gamboa Rainforest Reserve. APPC does not manage tours, booking or any other hotel attraction. We are a wildlife rescue and rehabilitation center and we have an agreement with the resort to allow visitors to see our Sloths.

​(Gamboa Rainforest Reserve donates a percentage of your payment to our wildlife rescue program)



For more information or guided tours, contact: Gamboa Rainforest Reserve:

WhatsApp (507) 6676-5611 or ...

Can You See Sloths In The Boquete Cloud Forest Trails? The Boquete Cloud Forest in Panama is a stunning destination that draws nature lovers and adventurers alike. This vibrant ecosystem is home to a variety of wildlife, including the charming sloth. In this video, we will take you on a journey through the breathtaking trails of the Boquete Cloud Forest, where you might just catch a glimpse of these fascinating creatures.

We will discuss the unique characteristics of sloths, their habitats, and the best times to spot them in the wild. While sightings are not guaranteed, we will share tips on how to increase your chances of seeing sloths during your visit. Local guides can offer valuable knowledge about the forest and its inhabitants, making your experience even more enjoyable.

Whether you are an avid wildlife enthusiast or simply looking to immerse yourself in nature, the Boquete Cloud Forest offers an unforgettable experience. Join us as we navigate the trails, appreciate the stunning scenery, and learn more about the enchanting world of sloths. Make sure to subscribe to their channel for more engaging content about Central America and its incredible wildlife.