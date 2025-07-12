Tuesday, 02 January 2024 12:17 GMT
Iraq's Internet Users Surged To 82.9 Percent By End Of 2024

2025-07-12 10:07:09
(MENAFN- Nam News Network) BAGHDAD, Jul 13 (NNN-NINA) – Iraq's Ministry of Communications, announced yesterday that, the country's internet users increased to 82.9 percent of the population, by the end of 2024.

In a statement, the ministry cited data from the International Telecommunication Union, noting that, it marks a significant rise, compared to only 44.3 percent in 2019.

Iraq has implemented a comprehensive strategy, aimed at accelerating digital transformation, developing digital infrastructure, and stimulating a competitive and supportive environment among service providers.

The ministry reaffirmed its commitment to launching further initiatives and projects, in collaboration with both the public and private sectors, to lay the foundations for an advanced and integrated infrastructure that embodies Iraq's digital vision.– NNN-NINA

