World Bank Insures €185 Million For Two Ukraine Projects
"A guarantee of €100 million was issued to BNP Paribas S.A., and €85 million to ING Bank N.V. to cover their investments in subsidiary banks in Ukraine. This will reduce risks in the banks' balance sheets and ensure further lending to businesses. The guarantees are implemented through the SURE Trust Fund using private reinsurance at a ratio of 1 to 3.7," the statement said.
It is noted that since the beginning of Russia's full-scale invasion of Ukraine, MIGA has issued new guarantees worth $448 million for Ukrainian projects.Read also: New EU invest ment package will help Ukraine mobilize EUR 10B – Kos
"MIGA guarantees are a key tool for reducing risks for foreign investors and banks operating in Ukraine. They ensure the continuity of the financial sector, support lending to small and medium-sized businesses, and attract investment for the country's recovery and reconstruction," commented First Deputy Prime Minister of Ukraine - Minister of Economy Yuliia Svyrydenko.
As reported, during the Recovery Conference in Rome, Ukraine joined the European Social Fund Plus (ESF+) as an associate member.
Photo: com
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.
Most popular stories
Market Research
Oasis Protocol Foundation Launches ROFL Mainnet: Verifiable Offchain Compute Framework Powering AI Applications
- BTCC Exchange Celebrates 14Th Anniversary With Launch Of First-Ever User Badge Program
- Bitmex Study Reveals 90% Drop In Extreme Bitcoin Perpetual Futures Funding Rates Since 2016, Signalling Market Maturation
- Independence Benefits Helps Federal Employees Navigate Retirement Amid VSIP Offers, TSP Volatility, And FEGLI Cost Increases
- Everstake Brings Ethereum Experts Together To Explore Post-Pectra And Institutional Adoption
- Polemos Launches $PLMS Token On MEXC And Uniswap, Advancing Web3 Gaming Infrastructure
- GAP 3 Partners FZCO Becomes Dubai's First Regulated Virtual Asset Investment Advisor With Operational License From VARA
CommentsNo comment