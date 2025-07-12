Zelensky Expects Law On Multiple Citizenship To Be Unblocked For Immediate Signing

MENAFN - UkrinForm) As reported by Ukrinform, this was mentioned in the President's address published on his official website .

“I also spoke with the Chairman of the Verkhovna Rada of Ukraine, Ruslan Stefanchuk, about next week's parliamentary sessions. It is very important that these sessions deliver concrete results. The law on multiple citizenship has already passed – and this is a significant matter, particularly for those who are fighting for Ukraine. I am very much looking forward to the unblocking of this law so I can sign it without delay,” Zelensky stated.

Video: Office of the President

He also noted that two major decisions regarding international agreements have already been prepared.

“Two other major decisions on international agreements have also been prepared: first of all, the Agreement on the Establishment of the Special Tribunal for the Crime of Russian aggression – it must be ratified; and the decision to withdraw our country from the Ottawa Convention on landmines should be supported as well. Russia has never been a party to this convention and is very actively using all types of mines. And we in Ukraine need parity in protection, and that includes the political and legal foundations for such parity. In fact, the entire Central and Eastern European region, everyone bordering Russia, is reassessing their position on landmines, which is perfectly understandable,” Zelensky emphasized.

According to him, the draft law on a military ombudsman is already prepared for its second reading, describing it as a new systemic step necessary for implementing vital changes within the army.

“I will be grateful to all Members of Parliament who support these and other critically important decisions for our country this week,” Zelensky added.

As reported by Ukrinform, on June 18, the Verkhovna Rada adopted in second reading a law ensuring the right to acquire and retain Ukrainian citizenship .

Photo: Office of the President