403
Sorry!!
Error! We're sorry, but the page you were looking for doesn't exist.
Sahel Finance Ministers Threaten To Withdraw From WAEMU
(MENAFN- Kuwait News Agency (KUNA)) ALGIERS, July 12 (KUNA) -- Sahel countries' ministers of finance have threatened on Saturday to leave the Council of Ministers of the West African Economic and Monetary Union (WAEMU).
This came after Cote d'Ivoire rejected handing over the rotating presidency to Burkina Faso during the annual meeting, Burkina Faso's media reported.
The decision of Mali, Niger and Burkina Faso's ministers to withdraw from the union came after talks failed to reach a deal on this regard.
Cote d'Ivoire obtained the presidency for two years, and Burkina Faso was supposed to lead the union for the next two years during the meeting held on Friday, yesterday, media noted.
In light of this disagreement, the summit of the union's heads, held its ordinary session last month, has the final say regarding this matter.
According to WAEMU statutes, each finance minister of the 8-member union takes periodically the presidency. (end)
mr
This came after Cote d'Ivoire rejected handing over the rotating presidency to Burkina Faso during the annual meeting, Burkina Faso's media reported.
The decision of Mali, Niger and Burkina Faso's ministers to withdraw from the union came after talks failed to reach a deal on this regard.
Cote d'Ivoire obtained the presidency for two years, and Burkina Faso was supposed to lead the union for the next two years during the meeting held on Friday, yesterday, media noted.
In light of this disagreement, the summit of the union's heads, held its ordinary session last month, has the final say regarding this matter.
According to WAEMU statutes, each finance minister of the 8-member union takes periodically the presidency. (end)
mr
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.
Most popular stories
Market Research
- NDAE Exchange Unveils NDAE Academy 2.0 For Crypto Learning Advancement
- The Rise Of AI Beings: CARV's New Roadmap Signals Next Wave Of Web3 AI
- GAP 3 Partners FZCO Becomes Dubai's First Regulated Virtual Asset Investment Advisor With Operational License From VARA
- Benzinga Partners With WNSTN To Power Benzinga AI Across Its Platform
- G-Knot Appoints Fintech, Crypto Veteran Wes Kaplan As CEO To Launch The First Finger Vein Biometric Wallet
- Blueberry Launches New Brand And Website, Signalling A Focus On Clarity, Precision And Trader Empowerment
CommentsNo comment