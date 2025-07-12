Kate Middleton Exudes Elegance At Wimbledon 2025, Gets Standing Ovation

MENAFN - Live Mint) Kate Middleton attended Wimbledon 2025 on Saturday, July 12. She watched the women's singles final as Iga Swiatek squared off against Amanda Anisimova. Later, she presented the trophy to Iga Swiatek, who won the match in straight sets. This is the first Wimbledon Kate Middleton has attended since the Princess of Wales announced she was in remission.

Kate Middleton at Wimbledon

Kate Middleton has always made her presence felt as the patron of the All England Lawn Tennis and Croquet Club. Last year, she attended the men's singles final, while battling cancer, People reported. Her return this season carries more than ceremonial weight, it's a symbol of resilience and duty.

Kate Middleton gets standing ovation at Wimbledon 2025

In a video shared by Wimbledon's official X account, the Princess of Wales received a standing ovation as she made her way to the royal box. Kate Middleton responded with a gracious smile and a wave, visibly touched by the outpouring of love and support.

What Kate Middleton wore

Kate Middleton chose a chic all-white outfit. She opted for a short-sleeved top that was cinched at the waist. She paired it with a pleated midi skirt. The 43-year-old chose nude heels, a structured straw handbag to go with the ensemble. Her signature purple-and-green Wimbledon bow symbolizing her patronage, was delicately pinned to her left.

In early July, Kate candidly spoke about her cancer journey during a hospital visit, as reported by People. Reflecting on the after-effects of treatment, she shared, "You put on a sort of brave face, stoicism through treatment. Treatment's done, then it's like, 'I can crack on, get back to normal," she said.“But actually, the phase afterwards is really, really difficult," she added.

FAQsDid Kate Middleton return to Wimbledon this year?

Yes, she made a return to the women's singles final at Wimbledon 2025.

How did the crowd react to Kate's appearance?

She received a standing ovation as she entered the royal box at Centre Court.

Has Kate Middleton spoken about her cancer recovery?

Yes, she recently shared that the phase after treatment has been emotionally challenging.