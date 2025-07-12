Next Ramstein Group Meeting To Be Held Within Ten Days German General
“(The meeting will take place – ed.) in Germany, yeah. It will be a virtual meeting, as far as ministers have decided as of now. And it will be under the leadership of the UK and Germany, as we did at the last Rammstein meetings. And it will be scheduled during the next days. And it will be held within the next 10 days from now,” the Major General said.Read also: Ukraine can produce enough long-range weapons – Former Swedish Prime Minister
As reported by Ukrinform, a joint arms production program with international partners has begun operating in Ukraine and the countries participating in the Ramstein Group.
The previous meeting of the Ramstein Group was held on June 4. For the first time since its founding, U.S. Secretary of Defense Pete Hegseth was not present at the meeting .
