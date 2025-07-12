Tuesday, 02 January 2024 12:17 GMT
Zelensky Announces Changes In State Institutions Following Meeting With Defense Minister

2025-07-12 03:05:16
(MENAFN- UkrinForm) As reported by Ukrinform, Zelensky wrote this on Telegram .

“First, the contracting and production of drones. I instructed to contract all available volumes of priority drone types. We are also working separately with European partners regarding funding. This year, we must reach significantly higher production and supply rates of drones to the military than previously planned,” Zelensky stated.

He added that unconventional steps are being prepared to support Ukraine's defense, including an expansion of the geography of such support.

“Second, the changes in state institutions. Ukraine needs more positive dynamics in relations with the United States, and at the same time, new steps in managing our country's defense sector are necessary,” Zelensky emphasized.

According to him, the relevant decisions will be made public soon.

According to him, the relevant decisions will be made public soon.

As reported by Ukrinform, Zelensky previously stated that personnel changes are being considered due to the failure to fulfill agreements with partners.

Photo: Office of the President of Ukraine

