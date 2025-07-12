Police Share Details On Video Of Child Being Abused In Public

MENAFN - Jordan News Agency)

Amman, July 12 (Petra) – The Public Security Directorate (PSD) issued on Saturday a clarification regarding a video that went viral of a child being assaulted in a public street.The PSD stated that on June 21, a man in his twenties attacked a 13-year-old boy on a street in the Jabal al-Jufa area. Following an investigation into the incident, the suspect was apprehended.A court ordered the suspect's detention in a correctional and rehabilitation centre for one week pending further legal proceedings.