Tuesday, 02 January 2024 12:17 GMT
عربي


               US          Europe          Arab          Asia          Africa    
|      Politics          Economy     Oil&Energy         
                 Entertainment          Sport

Police Share Details On Video Of Child Being Abused In Public


2025-07-12 03:04:46
(MENAFN- Jordan News Agency)


Amman, July 12 (Petra) – The Public Security Directorate (PSD) issued on Saturday a clarification regarding a video that went viral of a child being assaulted in a public street.
The PSD stated that on June 21, a man in his twenties attacked a 13-year-old boy on a street in the Jabal al-Jufa area. Following an investigation into the incident, the suspect was apprehended.
A court ordered the suspect's detention in a correctional and rehabilitation centre for one week pending further legal proceedings.

MENAFN12072025000117011021ID1109792611

Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.

Tags

Label

Comments

No comment

Category

Date

Search