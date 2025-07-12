Tuesday, 02 January 2024 12:17 GMT
Macron: France Supports EC Stance Against New US Tariffs

2025-07-12 03:02:59
(MENAFN- Kuwait News Agency (KUNA)) PARIS, July 12 (KUNA) -- French President Emmanuel Macron affirmed on Saturday that his country strongly rejects the new US decision on imposing a 30-percent tariff on the EU exports as of August 1.
Tweeting on "X', Macron said the US move came a few weeks after intensified talks conducted by the EU Commission with the US side, based on robust presentation and good faith of the EU.
The European priority requires from the EU Commission its resolve to decisively defend European interest, he noted.
He emphasized France's full support to the EU Commission to continue talks with the US side to reach a balanced deal which respects mutual interests and value between the two partners. (end)
