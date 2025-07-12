403
Sorry!!
Error! We're sorry, but the page you were looking for doesn't exist.
Macron: France Supports EC Stance Against New US Tariffs
(MENAFN- Kuwait News Agency (KUNA)) PARIS, July 12 (KUNA) -- French President Emmanuel Macron affirmed on Saturday that his country strongly rejects the new US decision on imposing a 30-percent tariff on the EU exports as of August 1.
Tweeting on "X', Macron said the US move came a few weeks after intensified talks conducted by the EU Commission with the US side, based on robust presentation and good faith of the EU.
The European priority requires from the EU Commission its resolve to decisively defend European interest, he noted.
He emphasized France's full support to the EU Commission to continue talks with the US side to reach a balanced deal which respects mutual interests and value between the two partners. (end)
hss
Tweeting on "X', Macron said the US move came a few weeks after intensified talks conducted by the EU Commission with the US side, based on robust presentation and good faith of the EU.
The European priority requires from the EU Commission its resolve to decisively defend European interest, he noted.
He emphasized France's full support to the EU Commission to continue talks with the US side to reach a balanced deal which respects mutual interests and value between the two partners. (end)
hss
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.
Most popular stories
Market Research
- NDAE Exchange Unveils NDAE Academy 2.0 For Crypto Learning Advancement
- The Rise Of AI Beings: CARV's New Roadmap Signals Next Wave Of Web3 AI
- GAP 3 Partners FZCO Becomes Dubai's First Regulated Virtual Asset Investment Advisor With Operational License From VARA
- Benzinga Partners With WNSTN To Power Benzinga AI Across Its Platform
- G-Knot Appoints Fintech, Crypto Veteran Wes Kaplan As CEO To Launch The First Finger Vein Biometric Wallet
- Blueberry Launches New Brand And Website, Signalling A Focus On Clarity, Precision And Trader Empowerment
CommentsNo comment