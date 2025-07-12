Swiss Ministers Plan Staycations This Summer
Defence Minister Martin Pfister, the most recent addition to the seven-person Federal Council, will be spending his holidays in Switzerland and taking the opportunity to attend various matches of the European Women's Football Championship, the defence ministry told the Keystone-SDA news agency.
After attending a meeting of foreign ministers in Malaysia, Foreign Minister Ignazio Cassis will be staying in his home region, canton Ticino, to spend time hiking, reading and studying dossiers, his department confirmed.
Environment Minister Albert Rösti is also staying in Switzerland but a"detour to a neighbouring country" is possible.
This content was published on Apr 22, 2025 Secret meetings, no prime minister, and a seven-member executive that defends decisions collectively – the Swiss system of“collegiality” explained.Read more: 'One for all, all for one' – how the Swiss government makes decision
