The Headlines Of The Most Important Updates
Sudan Demands ICC Add Foreign State Elements to Investigation for Their Role in Inciting War
The 6th Infantry Division repels a new attack, inflicting heavy losses on the attackers in El-Fashir
In an urgent statement, Prime Minister: I am following with anger, pain, and responsibility the worsening humanitarian disaster in El-Fashir
TSC Member Dr. Nawara Meets Klanib Thermal Power Plant Support and Operation Committee
TSC Member Dr. Nawara Meets National Human Rights Commission Delegation
Sudan Affirms Commitment to Chemical Weapons Convention
Prime Minister issues decision appointing ministers in the Government of Hope
Kamil Idris Urges Central Sudan to Intensify Efforts to Rebuild and Reconstruct What Was Vandalized by the War
RSF elements surrender to SAF in Al-Rahad Abu Dakana Locality
Prime Minister Praises Morocco's Supportive Positions for Sudan
Acting Minister of Minerals Praises Performance of Sudanese Mineral Resources Company in Port Sudan
China Grants Sudan Over 200 million Yuan
Director of Customs Forces Participates in Extraordinary Meeting of Arab Customs Directors-General in Cairo
Education Ministry's Undersecretary: Completing Secondary School Exams for the 2nd time achieves Leader's Trend (Double It)
Sudanow Magazine Ranked Among Top Three in East Africa
Prime Minister Directs Launch of National Campaign to Prevent Fall Effects and Combat Epidemics
Health Ministry's Undersecretary Meets IAEA Director General
Red Sea State Wali Witnesses Signing of Contract with Kuwait Real Estate Company to Establish and Operate "Arous" Tourist Resort
